Denny girl keeps herself busy in run up to Miss Teen GB finals in Blackpool

The reigning Miss Teen Stirlingshire only has a few weeks left before she heads south to compete for the Great Britain title but she has not been taking things easy.

Romany Shaw, from Denny, has already seen off competition from across the UK to make it to the penultimate stage of the event.

The 16-year-old St Modan’s High School is still in the running to walk away with the top title, nice prizes and a substantial amount of cash, but she has used her time before the grand final in Blackpool on October 13 to coin in cash for others.

Romany said: “During my year as Miss Teen Stirlingshire I have so far raised £2260 for the Together for Short Lives charity. I took part in the 14-mile Glasgow Kiltwalk with family friends and we raised £1000,

It's been a bus year for Miss Teen Stirlingshire Romany Shaw, who met Michelle McManus at a fundraising event (Picture: Submitted)

"I attended Hamilton Races and raised £200 selling badges for the charity and, at an Elvis Night with Johnny Lee Memphis, I raised £100 selling some tickets they donated to me.

"I also attended The Ladies that Lunch day with Michele McManus and volunteered day selling raffle tickets for Strathcarron Hospice. It was so nice meeting Michelle.”

Romany has also helped causes closer to home, including the charity she volunteers for, Equine Outreach, which helps youngsters with anxiety and mental health issues through equine therapy.

“I suffered anxiety when I was younger, so helping others has helped me. I asked friends I knew to donate horse equipment and I raised over £500 in equipment."

During her bus year Romany was also asked to open Denny Gala with musician Steve McCrorie and handed out Inspirational Awards to the pupils from local schools.

Romany said: “I’m so excited to have made it to the semi final, I look forward to representing my home town, fundraising, volunteering and helping where I can to

This year’s grand final weekend in Blackpool will see lucky finalists enjoying a beauty queen challenge day, a pyjama diva party and more.

A competition spokesperson said: “Miss Teen Great Britain is not a beauty contest. Forget the pageant stereotype, this competition is a platform to celebrate teenagers, their achievements and their goals.