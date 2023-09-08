Denny girl could be Blackpool bound for Miss Teen Great Britain grand final

Watch more videos on Shots!

Romany Shaw, from Denny, has already seen off competition from across the UK to make it to the penultimate stage of the event.

The 16-year-old St Modan’s High School is still in the running to walk away with the top title, nice prizes and a substantial amount of cash.

Romany said: “I’m so excited to have made it to the semi final, I look forward to representing my home town, fundraising, volunteering and helping where I can to

Romany Shaw is still in the running to become Miss Teen Great Britain 2024 (Picture: Submitted)

support charities and my community.

"‘Making it to the grand final would be amazing. Fingers crossed I will be able to represent my hometown and win the Miss Teen Great Britain crown.”

This year’s grand final weekend in Blackpool will see lucky finalists enjoying a beauty queen challenge day, a pyjama diva party and more.

A competition spokesperson said: “Miss Teen Great Britain is not a beauty contest. Forget the pageant stereotype, this competition is a platform to celebrate teenagers, their achievements and their goals.

"This UK pageant is about empowering teens, having fun, making friends and incredible memories.”

Romany, who works at Airthrill Falkirk, hopes to organise a fundraising event for Together for Short Lives – a charity which helps and supports seriously ill children and their families to make the most of every moment they have together.

The youngster also volunteers for a local horse sanctuary and hopes to raise money for that too.