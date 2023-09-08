News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Denny girl could be Blackpool bound for Miss Teen Great Britain grand final

A local teenager could soon be crowned Miss Teen Great Britain 2024 if she progresses from the semi-finals to the grand final in Blackpool later this year.
By James Trimble
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:48 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Romany Shaw, from Denny, has already seen off competition from across the UK to make it to the penultimate stage of the event.

The 16-year-old St Modan’s High School is still in the running to walk away with the top title, nice prizes and a substantial amount of cash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Romany said: “I’m so excited to have made it to the semi final, I look forward to representing my home town, fundraising, volunteering and helping where I can to

Romany Shaw is still in the running to become Miss Teen Great Britain 2024 (Picture: Submitted)Romany Shaw is still in the running to become Miss Teen Great Britain 2024 (Picture: Submitted)
Romany Shaw is still in the running to become Miss Teen Great Britain 2024 (Picture: Submitted)
Most Popular

support charities and my community.

"‘Making it to the grand final would be amazing. Fingers crossed I will be able to represent my hometown and win the Miss Teen Great Britain crown.”

This year’s grand final weekend in Blackpool will see lucky finalists enjoying a beauty queen challenge day, a pyjama diva party and more.

A competition spokesperson said: “Miss Teen Great Britain is not a beauty contest. Forget the pageant stereotype, this competition is a platform to celebrate teenagers, their achievements and their goals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This UK pageant is about empowering teens, having fun, making friends and incredible memories.”

Romany, who works at Airthrill Falkirk, hopes to organise a fundraising event for Together for Short Lives – a charity which helps and supports seriously ill children and their families to make the most of every moment they have together.

The youngster also volunteers for a local horse sanctuary and hopes to raise money for that too.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Related topics:Great BritainBlackpool