Denny firefighters respond to SOS from mermaids at medieval fort

A hardy band of off duty firefighters gave up their time last weekend to attend Duncarron’s Pirates and Highwaymen event and used their own particular set of 21st century skills to safely fill the pool up with water so the mesmerising mermaids could make a guest appearance on the day.

A Duncarron spokesperson said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Denny Community Fire Station for helping to ensure our mermaids had water in their pool – Darren Ryan and his team plus Stevie Davie and his team from Larbert fire station thank you so much.

“Not only did they help to ensure the event was a success they were all off duty and dedicated their time to help. The mermaids couldn't have survived without you.”

Duncarron Medieval Village had some guests from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Services last weekend

