Denny duo entering soapbox race to raise money for The Driving Force

The vital work of a Denny-based charity has driven two thoughtful friends to take on a wacky-yet-thrilling fundraising challenge.

Jamie Callaghan and Martin Jackson hope their local community will rally round and show support as they gear themselves up for the Livingston Soapbox Race on Sunday, August 18.

Jamie Callaghan and Martin Jackson are taking part in a soapbox race to raise money for The Driving Force. They are pictured with David McMillan, chairman of The Driving Force. Picture: Michael Gillen

The Denny duo were inspired to enter the event by the heroic efforts of The Driving Force volunteers who work together to fundraise, plan journeys and drive cancer patients from Denny, Bonnybridge and Banknock to and from hospital appointments and treatment sessions for free.

Jamie (31) and Martin (29) decided they wanted to relive childhood days spent creating bogie carts by making a difference to an organisation which has helped several people they know.

A conversation over a cup of coffee while on holiday led to the pair coming up with a theme and a name for the soapbox they spent weeks building together.

Team Baristas will be ‘powered by caffeine’ when they hit the road in a mini coffee trailer designed to withstand the bumps and bashes that await.

Joiner Jamie and plant mechanic Martin, who also coach Allandale youth football side Steins Thistle, are now looking forward to putting their racing skills to the test.

Relaying how the idea came about, Jamie said: “It was on a whim.

“Myself and my friend were on a family holiday and saw this was coming up.

“We used to build them when we were young.

“We were drinking coffee and said ‘Why don’t we go as baristas?’

“The organisers are putting ramps in and a chicane so I’m going to let Martin drive!”

Having received backing from a number of businesses, Team Baristas hope to serve up a four-figure total for The Driving Force.

Founded in 2005, the friendly and reliable service has made 11,074 journeys and transferred 1013 patients 529,582 miles since its formation.

So far, Jamie and Martin have collected more than £270 on its behalf and are aiming to hit the £1000 mark.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teambarista.

For more information about The Driving Force, go to www.bdthedrivingforce.org.uk.