Denny & Dunipace Pipe Band aim to make hall their new HQ

A pipe band hopes to make a hall in the town where it currently trains its new headquarters.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denny and Dunipace Pipe band are in the process of acquiring Broompark Community Centre from Falkirk Council through Community Asset Transfer (CAT).

They currently meet for rehearsals at Denny High School.

The council is reducing its property portfolio as part of a cost-cutting exercise with local communities and groups being encouraged to take over ownership of the buildings in their areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denny and Dunipace Pipe Band at the head of the towns' gala day this year. Pic: Michael Gillen

Broompark centre in Davies Row, Denny is the latest to be considered for a change in ownership.

To allow the process to proceed, the pipe band needs to hold an extraordinary general meeting on Monday, August 18 from 7pm in Denny High School.

A band spokesperson said at this time of year it is normal to meet to discuss how the past year has gone and plans for the coming 12 months.

However, on this occasion the committee need a short time to make a number of changes in order to move to the new stage of the acquisition of Broompark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of Denny & Dunipace Pipe Band celebrate a successful season and prepare to mark their 60th anniversary in 2024. Pic: Contributed

They said: “We need to take a vote on a new constitution and our application to change our charity status. These are pretty mundane things but we need to get as many from both bands and everyone else affected to come along and have your say.”

The Grade Two band recently had a look round the hall last week – and a quick tune – with everyone very positive about the possibilities of this as their new home.

The spokesperson added: “A number of folk have been working very hard behind the scenes to bring this to fruition, now it’s your turn.” Denny and Dunipace Pipe Band Association was formed in 1964 and ever since the band has travelled across the district and the country making their music.

They currently have a Grade Two and a Grade Four band in competitions.

At last weekend’s Bridge of Allan Highland Games the Grade Two had a first and second and the Grade Four band took two fourths.

This weekend they compete in the European championships in Perth.