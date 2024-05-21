Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It will be a day of celebrations when Denny & Dunipace Community Gala Day takes place on Saturday.

Crowds will line the street to cheer success on the football pitch and also some very special young people.

Dunipace FC, Dunipace women’s team and Dunipace Amateurs have all won their leagues and promotion in recent weeks and will be taking part in the parade through the town centres ahead of the Gala Day, as well as receiving the crowds applause on the stage in Gala Park.

The players and coaching staff will receive their trophy for winning the East of Scotland First Division at Westfield Park at 10.45am on Saturday before joining the parade which leaves from the neighbouring Town House.

Denny & Dunipace Community Gala Day will be back this Saturday. Pic: Alan Murray

Also in the spotlight in the parade before being welcomed on stage will be seven youngsters, one from each school in the area, who have all been nominated as an inspirational young person.

Sharon Tait from the gala organising committee said: “I had suggested we run something like this before but Covid meant it couldn’t go ahead. But this year we were determined to do something to highlight the many great young people we have in our town.

"We want to celebrate the young people of Denny & Dunipace and decided to honour them with a special award in recognition of their outstanding contribution to our town.

"We asked all the schools to nominate a pupil to receive this award for contributions to our local area, someone who has inspired others, whether it be fundraisers, carers, volunteers or anyone who makes a difference.”

Stevie McCrorie will be entertaining the crowd on Saturday. Pic: Michael Gillen

The awards will be an annual event with a large trophy being held in each of the schools and the successful recipients receiving a smaller trophy and £50 Amazon voucher thanks to sponsors

Alltruck and ABL Fabrication & Welding Engineers Ltd.

First winners are: Denny High School – John Martin; St Modan’s High – Emma Black; Denny Primary – Mirren Cooke; St Patrick’s Primary – Rocco Morrison; Dunipace Primary – Ben McKay; Nethermains Primary – Maizy Roxburgh; Head of Muir Primary – Morgan Stirling.

Romany Shaw from Denny, the current Miss Stirlingshire, will help present the awards and cut the ribbon to declare the Gala Day open around noon.

Compere for the entertainment throughout the afternoon will be singer Dionne Hickey, who will also perform a set ahead of her appearance later this summer with McFly.

Headline act will be the area’s very own winner of The Voice, Stevie McCrorie.

Also on stage will be Just the Brave boy band making a return appearance after last year’s success, as will an Elvis tribute act.

Joining them to entertain the crowds will be JDK Dance, Infusion Dance, FJK Karate and Denny Primary Choir.

There will be lots of fun activities for everyone, including inflatables, dog show, Luke’s Crazy Critters, Plaited Ponies, football skills academy, birds of prey, fun fair and more.