Earlier this month, Denny and District Community Council held a special event to recognise their efforts in a bid to highlight all that is being done in their area.

Spokesperson Sharon Shaw explained: “We are all coming together to help create positivity, highlight achievements and good work within our community, inspire and help make a difference.

"We have been focussing on supporting our community groups and reaching out to our schools to help highlight the amazing work the students have been involved in."

Romany Shaw, Miss Teen Stirlingshire presents Richard Hadlow with his Local Hero Award. Pic: Michael Gillen

A Local Hero Award was presented to Richard Hadlow who carries out litter picks and looks after the garden spaces around the town.

The accolade was handed over by Miss Stirlingshire Romany Shaw, who hails from Denny, and has qualified for the Miss Teen Great Britain pageant which takes place in Blackpool later this year.

The 17-year-old has also been involved with fundrasing for Together for Short Lives and Equine Outreach, along with volunteering for Maggies and Strathcarron Hospice. She also is involved in raising awareness for mental health.

She also handed over two microgrants of £500: one to the Baptist Church Feeding Families Appeal and the other to The Pines Chip Shop who are raising funds to put in a defibrillator.

Sam Bolton; Brooklyn Brown; Danica Bradshaw; Sharon Shaw, DDCC secretary; Romany Shaw, Miss Teen Stirlingshire; Blake Love and Euan Sloan. Pic: Michael Gillenl

Pupils from Denny High School attended the event to give everyone details of all their fundraising efforts which includes raising much-needed cash for Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Forth Valley First Responders and Macmillan Cancer, as well as donating to the food bank and toy appeals.

Romany will also be attending Denny Gala on Saturday, May 25 to open the event. The organising group have already lined up local acts, including former Voice winner Stevie McCrorie.

The first Inspirational Youth Award will also be handed over on the day. Every school in the Denny area is being invited to put forward one pupil who has helped made a difference.

