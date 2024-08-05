Denny couple's diamond wedding after Tom Moffat travels half way round the world to meet Mary

A chance meeting in a dance hall signalled the start of a romance and today the couple celebrate 60 years of marriage.

Tom Moffat met Mary More in the Plaza dance hall in Stirling in 1962.

He had only recently returned from South Africa and was working for Smith and Wellstood in Bonnybridge, the firm where he has served his time as an apprentice sheet metal worker before heading to the other side of the world.

Tom, now 82, had grown up in Cumbernauld but in 1950 his family first moved to South Africa, coming back to Scotland in 1956 and setting up home in Dunipace.

Tom and Mary Moffat celebrate 60 years of marriage on August 5. Pic: Mark Ferguson

However, he explained his mum got itchy feet and they emigrated again in 1958. But after four years of living there during the apertheid years, Tom decided he wanted to come back to Scotland. And he’s glad he did as that’s how he met the love of his life, Mary, who was only 18 and working in the John Players cigarette factory in Stirling.

After a two year courtship, the couple were married on August 5, 1964 in Denny registry office. Their quiet wedding was followed by a night of dancing at the Polmontbank Hotel.

The newlyweds first home was with Tom’s Auntie Molly in Dunipace, before they moved to Whins of Milton in Stirling. At one point they lived in a static caravan on the site of Haugh’s Garage in Dunipace, then they spend over half a century in Ferguson Drive, Denny before moving to their current home in the town’s Lochpark Place.

At one point the couple ran a wedding video business – Stardust Videos – and travelled all over the country capturing couples’ special moments on film.

Tom and Mary Moffat on their wedding day in 1964. Pic: Contributed

Tom said: “We were at some fabulous locations throughout Scotland, including Edinburgh Castle and Hopetoun House. It’s something we really enjoyed and must have filmed over 400 weddings.”

During their time in Ferguson Drive the couple both got the gardening bug and Tom began exhibiting chrysanthemums, going on to win the Scottish championship in the early 1980s.

They are also keen bowlers and members of Denny Bowling Club.

The couple have two daughters, Julie and Carolyn, and one son, Jason. They also have on granddaughter Rebecca and one grandson, Fraser, as well as two great-grandchildren, Tommy and Lizzie.

The family will be joining them for a special diamond anniversary celebration at The Hollybank restaurant in Stirling to mark their six decades of marriage.

Four years ago Tom put pen to paper to write his autobiography so his grandchildren will know all about his past. He is rightly proud of Snowflakes in the River — My life from Denny to Durban and there is a copy on the shelves in Denny Library.

Asked the secret of a long and happy marriage, Tom said: “It has to be patience and understanding.”

While Mary said: “If you fall out make up within five minutes and go away laughing. Whenever we’ve had a row, I’ll say after a couple of minutes ‘give me a kiss’ and that’s it all forgotten.”