Denny Christmas fair aims to coin in cash for Strathcarron Hospice
A local care provider is doing its bit to raise funds for another caring organisation by holding a Christmas fair in aid of Strathcarron Hospice.
Denny’s Stoneywood Care Services, which delivers housing and opportunities to vulnerable people, will be holding the event in its Stirlng Street office from 10am to 2pm on Saturday.
A Stoneywood Care Services spokesperson said: “We will have a Santa’s grotto, tombola, raffle, arts and crafts and, crucially, accreditation as an official fundraiser for Strathcarron Hospice, for whom all funds raised will exclusively be awarded to them after the event.
“We have had over 30 local businesses contribute gifts and prizes, despite severe economic challenges, to help us achieve the most memorable of days, while simultaneously raising a many funds as possible for the worthiest of causes.
“We would like to acknowledge the hard work of all those involved during the most challenging of times to help support the hospice which is so close to everyone’s heart.”