Denny’s Stoneywood Care Services, which delivers housing and opportunities to vulnerable people, will be holding the event in its Stirlng Street office from 10am to 2pm on Saturday.

A Stoneywood Care Services spokesperson said: “We will have a Santa’s grotto, tombola, raffle, arts and crafts and, crucially, accreditation as an official fundraiser for Strathcarron Hospice, for whom all funds raised will exclusively be awarded to them after the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had over 30 local businesses contribute gifts and prizes, despite severe economic challenges, to help us achieve the most memorable of days, while simultaneously raising a many funds as possible for the worthiest of causes.

The Christmas fair will take place at the Stoneywood Care Services offices