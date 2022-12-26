Denny carers' Christmas fayre helps to coin in £2500 for Strathcarron Hospice

Denny’s Stoneywood Care Services, which delivers housing and opportunities to vulnerable people, has now handed over the money it raised at its Christmas fayre to the Denny hospice.

The fayre, which took place earlier this month at organisation’s Stirling Street office, saw contributions from over 30 local businesses, as well as tremendous staff, service user and community engagement, raised a grand total of £2500 for Strathcarron

A Stoneywood Care Services spokesperson said: “The event was an unequivocal success. The footfall was phenomenal, with Santa’s grotto, the tombola, raffle and arts and crafts proving to be massive attractions to all who visited.

Members of Stoneywood Care Services present the money raised at their Christmas fayre to Strathcarron Hospice's Claire Kennedy.

“A special mention must go to the team involved in the Stoneywood Project, whose creativity and bespoke designs of handmade, wooden reindeer, snowmen , planters and Christmas decorations proved to be a massive attraction, greatly influencing visitor numbers.

"And with the support and guidance of skilled tradesmen, a team of young service users made products of the highest quality, while gaining valuable skills for the future.

"We are so proud of the fundraising achievement, the level of community interaction during the most challenging of times and satisfying the ultimate ambition of supporting the hospice which is so close to everyone’s heart.”

Strathcarron provides expert end of life care for the people of Forth Valley and beyond, caring for people with illnesses that cannot be cured including cancer, lung and heart or kidney failure.

