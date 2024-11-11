Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kind-hearted business owners have launched a campaign to help those less fortunate this festive season.

Nikki Price, owner of Cafe Anton in Denny, has got together with other businesses in the town to give something back to their community.

They have set up Gifting Trees in their premises where people can pick a gift tag and then purchase the item needed before returning it in time for Christmas.

Nikki explained: “We’ve been in touch with Denny and Dunipace Primary Schools, Denny High and other schools in the area, as well as Home-Start and Falkirk Council’s social services. They are supplying us with details of items that families, elderly people and others in need may need this Christmas.

Denny businesses have set up Gifting Trees to help those less fortunate in their community. Pictured are representatives from Cafe Anton, Foil and Pin Hairdressers, Burnside Pet Retreat, Carron Valley Formal Dress and Sonder Beauty. Pic: Michael Gillen

"There’s already a successful toy appeal that runs in the area, but we want to provide other items, including essentials that people may need.

"We’ve already had a young child as for a warm coat for the winter.”

She added that there will be trees in a number of local shops and businesses with tags on them that people can collect.

"The tags will saying something like ‘boy aged 5/6’ and what they would like.

"It is totally anonymous with only the schools or those who provide the tags knowing who the recipients are.”

You can pick up a tag from the trees in the following shops and businesses in Denny: Cafe Anton; Co-operative; Carron Valley Formal Dress; The Card Rack; Gardiners Opticians; Boots pharmacy; Queens hairdresser; Barbie Nail Salon, Ink Hub Tattoo Studio; Alpha Vape; Foil and Pin Hairdressers; Burnside Pet Retreat; and Sonder Beauty.