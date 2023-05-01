Denny business MyDug Home Boarding wins top award at Scottish Local Pet Awards

Alison Taylor, along with husband Fraser, has been running MyDug Home Boarding in Denny for the last five years. Last month the couple’s devotion to their four-legged visitors saw them take the Home Boarding of the Year title at the Local Pet Awards Scotland.

Their home on land at Mydub Farm – hence the name for their business – has been turned into a pooches paradise, full of home comforts for their boarders. The dogs spend their time in the couple’s house and garden with a recent additional feature of a totally fenced in field giving their charges the opportunity to run about, bark to their heart’s content and burn off some energy.

Alison, who used to work in the beauty industry after many years of raising her family, said: “I was so amazed to be a finalist but when they announced we had won, I couldn’t believe it. We love what we do and are passionate about providing a home away from home for the dogs in our care.

Alison and Fraser Taylor with Alfie, Brodie, Hugo and Chester. Pics: Michael Gillen

"Growing up, I used to be terrified of dogs and some people can’t believe I am doing this but I love it. I never think of this as a job because I love doing it so much – – and it’s certainly different from what I’ve done before.”

MyDug takes small to medium dogs for day care and overnight stays. “I say it’s usually the type that go to the hairdressers,” laughed Alison, whose own pets now include a Bichon Frisé, Shih Tzu and cockapoos. “We treat our boarders like we do our own as we want owners to know how well cared their precious pets are in our care.

"We moved to Denny in 2016 after spending a long time living in Newcastle and I started the business out very small but since Covid there are now so many people with dogs that we are inundated with requests. We are fully booked up until November and already have bookings for next year. The dogs appear happy to be here but it’s nice to see them when their owners come back and they are reunited.”