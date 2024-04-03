Denny based scooter club distributes more than 1200 Easter eggs to local charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Generous donations saw more than 1200 Easter eggs distributed between several charities across Falkirk district.

The club dropped eggs off at Strathcarron Hospice in Fankerton; The Hope Hub in Denny; Roots HHFS Food Bank in Bonnybridge and Home-Start Clackannanshire before heading to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There they donated eggs to the women and children’s ward, the labour ward and NICU.