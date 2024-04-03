Denny based scooter club distributes more than 1200 Easter eggs to local charities
Members of Millions Like Us Scooter Club in Denny organised a collection of chocolate eggs to ensure it was an egg-stra special Easter for local charities.
Generous donations saw more than 1200 Easter eggs distributed between several charities across Falkirk district.
The club dropped eggs off at Strathcarron Hospice in Fankerton; The Hope Hub in Denny; Roots HHFS Food Bank in Bonnybridge and Home-Start Clackannanshire before heading to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.
There they donated eggs to the women and children’s ward, the labour ward and NICU.
A spokesperson for the club said: “We are forever grateful for all the donations we received and cannot wait to try to beat this year’s amount next year.”
