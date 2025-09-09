Denny artist launches first solo exhibition at Stirling gallery

A Denny artist and former Forth Valley College student has launched her first solo exhibition at a Stirling art gallery.

Niamh McFarlane’s exhibition, Colourscapes, is now on display at the Smith Art Gallery and Museum.

The 23-year-old, who won the Most Promising Student in the Department of Creative, Digital and Leisure Industries prize at the college’s 2023 graduation, completed her Honours at the University of Stirling last year.

And despite being accepted onto a Masters course at Goldsmiths, University of London she decided to stay in Scotland with a desire to become an art teacher and share her creative love with others.

Niamh McFarlane, 23, has launched her first solo exhibition, Colourscapes. (Pic: contributed)

Niamh’s first free solo exhibitions runs from Wednesday to Sunday each week at the Smith until December 21.

She said: “I’m delighted to be holding my first solo art exhibition at The Smith Art Gallery in Stirling.

“This opportunity came about from connections I made with the Smith Art Gallery from my degree show at Forth Valley College in 2023, when they purchased my painting for their permanent collection. We kept in touch and this opportunity to exhibit 20 abstract paintings came from that and I am so thankful for their support.

“I will always be grateful for my time at college and genuinely believe my positive experience and great start in my creative journey comes down to the amazing support I had from the Creative Industry Department. I’d go back tomorrow, as it was such a positive learning experience as a student, which wasn’t always the case for me. This has led me to want to go into education upon graduating to help inspire young people and work in the creative industries.

“I am grateful, excited, nervous and so proud to host my first solo show at the Smith and couldn’t have done it without them and the support from Forth Valley College.”

Caroline Mathers, Director of the Smith Art Gallery and Museum, said: “We are delighted to give Niamh the opportunity to hold her first solo exhibition at The Smith. We purchased one of her paintings for our collection after seeing her graduation show and we have been watching her career progress ever since. It’s important for galleries to support emerging artists in any way we can, and having such a good connection to FVC has brought some great art to our attention.

“The quality of the graduates is excellent, and Niamh is testament to the support and resources made available to her while she was studying there. We look forward to seeing how her practice evolves and wish her all the best in her new career as an art teacher.”

Niamh has had a great couple of years, as she sold her ‘Freshscape’ painting to the Smith Art Gallery and Museum for their private collection, and won the City Contemporary Art Exhibition Award for her work to be displayed at the City Contemporary Galleries in Perth.

The former St Modan’s High School pupil, had been working as a nursery teacher, but the pandemic lockdown led her to reassess her future path and she applied to FVC as she always enjoyed being creative at high school.

After three years at FVC, she headed to the University of Stirling to complete her Honours Degree, and is now studying for her Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PDGE) for Art and Design secondary teaching at the University of Glasgow.