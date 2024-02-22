News you can trust since 1845
Denny area resident hopes planning permission could lead to new dog grooming facility in his garage

Steven Hunter lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Thursday, February 15 which was subsequently validated on Tuesday, February 20, to change the use of, and make minor alterations to, the existing garage at 23 Hillhouse Road, Head of Muir, to form a dog grooming facility.
By James Trimble
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 08:32 GMT
Local authority planning officers acting under delegated powers are expected to decide on the proposal no later than April 19.

Mr Hunter successfully applied to Falkirk Council back in 2017 for a building warrant to create patio doors at the premises.

