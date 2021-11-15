Denny and Dunipace Toy Appeal marks 10th year

Arlene and Jimmy McMurchie have been running the Denny and Dunipace Toy Appeal for the last ten years.

"We run it from our house,” said Arlene. “We have a link set up for Amazon where people can buy toys and then they will be sent to our house and we can then distribute them to people who need them, delivering the toys right to their door.

"Everyone’s situation changes from year to year – they could be fine one year and then out of work the next. This year again has been a tough year for a lot of families and if everyone rallies round we can all make a difference to those kids waking up on Christmas morning."

The Denny and Dunipace Toy Appeal is once again looking for help to make youngster's Christmas extra special

A recent charity waxing event at the Wheatsheaf Bar in Denny raised over £1000 for the cause.

The couple’s endeavours – which include hosting popular online bingo events to fund raise for the toy appeal – have become so well known locally they now have posters in participating shops in the area, where people can also drop toys in for the appeal.

The cut off date for handing in toys for the appeal is December 12 – so that will give Arlene and Jimmy time to distribute them to those who need them most in plenty of time for Christmas.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.