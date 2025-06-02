Denny and Dunipace Hometown Hoedown Gala Day 2025 in 48 pictures

Thanks to the efforts of the hard-working committee members, there was a huge parade through the town centre, followed by a packed afternoon of entertainment in the Gala Park.

This year’s event had a country and western theme with many of those taking part getting joining in with stetsons and cowboy boots in abundance.

Compere for the afternoon was popular local singer Dionne Hickey who also had a slot to entertain.

Once again the committee organised the Inspirational Youth Awards with winners from all the schools, each recognised for their efforts in the community.

The winners were: Denny High School – Douglas Patton; St.Modan's High School – Callum Hooks; St.Patrick’s Primary – Rose McBryde; Denny Primary – Jack Campbell; Dunipace Primary – Corey Murray; Nethermains Primary – Ryley Fowler; and Head of Muir Primary – Amelia-May Hogan.

Lots of local businesses supported the event with donations of cash and goodie bags for the youngsters attending, while Bryans Coaches ran a park and ride service, allowing people to tie up their horses and catch the bus to the Gala Park.

Thanks go to everyone who helped make this another special day for the entire community.

