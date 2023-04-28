Denny and Dunipace gala day will take place on Saturday, May 20 in Herbertshire Gala Park from noon to 5pm. However, despite it making a welcome return there will be no retinue and no crowing ceremony.

Organiser Sharon Tait said the decision was made after talking to youngsters who had previously been involved. She said: “We are not having a crowning ceremony this year. We are aware this is something that was traditional, but all the children who have taken part previously say they miss too much of the fun. So we’ve decided to go with the consensus of the children as it is their special day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gala fun will start with a parade leaving Denny Town House and led by Denny and Dunipace Pipe Band. Any groups or individuals who would like to be part of the parade should gather at the building in Town House Street at 11am.

The 2019 Denny & Dunipace Gala retinue

Special guest on the day will come from Falkirk’s The Voice winner Craig Eddie, but there will also be a host of other local entertainers, a dog show, aerial display and workshop, jugglers, animal petting zoo, inflatables, sports and a host of stalls, plus lots more.

In an appeal for community support, Sharon added: "We rely on people offering to help for the gala day to be a success. We need stewards for the parade and in the park, and litter pickers. If you can help please call me on 07886 641034.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The streets were packed in 2019 for the gala day parade