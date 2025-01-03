Dennis Canavan presents Larbert High pupil with Strathcarron Hospice trophy
Seventeen-year-old Arran Ritchie, an S6 pupil at Larbert High School, was not only the first school aged runner to cross the line in the 2024 Strathcarron 10k but he was first overall in a time of 36 minutes and 38 seconds.
Shortly before the end of last term, former politician Dennis Canavan visited the school to present Arran with the Paul Canavan memorial shield.
It is in memory of one of his son’s, Paul, who was a keen young athlete who died aged just 16 in 1989 after losing his fight with skin cancer, spending his final weeks in Strathcarron Hospice.
When Mr Canavan attended the school, pupils in S1, S2 and S3 were taking part in the annual Larbert High Santa Dash. They ran and walked a 3km route to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice.
