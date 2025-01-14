Denis McCourtney, one of the last Falkirk BA Cowboys, dies aged 86

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the few remaining BA Cowboys, who made western films in Falkirk, has died, aged 86

Denis McCourtney was an aluminium plant worker, who along with colleagues, starred in the films which received national and even international fame when they were first made in the 1960s and 70s.

He was also involved in the documentary made and aired on the BBC in 2019 when, along with fellow former amateur actors, The Falkirk Cowboys had an opportunity to ride again.

The BA Cowboys were the brainchild of fork-lift driver Robert Harvey, who was a lifelong fan of Westerns. Along with fellow worker and amateur film-maker Jock Aitken, he set about rounding up other factory men to join his posse of sharp shooters.

Denis McCourtney, left, with other BA Cowboys. Pic: Contributed

Robert Harvey wrote and directed all the films while John Aitken filmed everything using a Super 8 camera, with everyone else pitching in to help out.

Process operator Denis could ride a horse and the John Wayne fan was often centre-stage in the amateur films as he sat astride his trusty steed

Those involved would all put aside 15p from their wages every week to create their own Westerns, these were then screened for free at a makeshift cinema in the BA social club, as well as in local community halls and old folks’ homes.

Such was their popularity that when the BA Cowboys began to ask for charitable donations at the screenings they were able to buy five battery-operated wheelchairs for children with spina bifida.

Filmed mainly in Callendar Park, usually in one day, the actors learned to ride on horses stabled there, taking just two or three lessons each, then hiring them for 80p an hour for their movies.

Two local bars also featured heavily – The Empire and the Victoria.

The police once arrived in Callendar Park to reports of men with guns but the story has it they looked, said “oh it’s the BA Cowboys” and left.

Denis and the 20 or so others involved with the film-making would come up with their own stunts – and once even had a hanging scene which would never get past health and safety legislation today.

The films they produced included Wyoming Outlaws, Badlands, Apache Ambush, Border Badmen and The Lonesome Drifter, as well as their horror offering, The Mummy’s Hand.

The BA Cowboys became local celebrities, with their exploits often featuring in the Falkirk Herald – and even reached a national audience when their antics were filmed for the BBC's Nationwide programme.

Sadly, the demise of the BA plant brought with it the end of the popular films. As workers took redundancy the number of actors and crew available dwindled.

Denis would later say that the Cowboys “died a natural death".

However, fast forward to 2019 and they were once again in the spotlight.

Sadly there were fewer of the unlikely stars around to be involved in a documentary which Objective Media Group Scotland was to make for BBC One Scotland about Scotland’s answer to Hollywood Westerns.

Denis was one of those who featured and who had the opportunity to walk the red carpet at The Hippodrome in Bo’ness when some of the films were shown in July 2019 ahead of the documentary screening in December 2019.

Born in Falkirk on July 10, 1938 to Patrick and Jane McCourtney, Denis had two brothers, Walter and Jimmy.

He had hoped to become a joiner on leaving school at 15 but his father secured him a job in a Falkirk abattoir where he worked for three years. His National Service years were spent with the Army where he drove lorries all over Europe.

Denis had a spell as a miner at the Fallin colliery before getting a job at the BA factory thanks to the efforts of his father-in-law, a place he would work for the next 30 years.

His family recalled when a supposed Hollywood talent scout arrived at their Stenhousemuir home offering to make Denis a star, he politely sent him on his way.

Denis died peacefully in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Christmas Day.

He is survived by daughters, Maureen and Denise, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His wife, Maureen, died in 2010.

A celebration of his life is due to take place at Falkirk Crematorium at 3.15pm today, January 14.

His family has requested that people “wear a bright colour and maybe wear a cowboy hat out of respects to one of the original BA Cowboys and modern-day Falkirk Cowboys”.