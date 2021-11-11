Demolition of Laurieston lock-ups gets green light

Local authority planners have granted Falkirk Council permission to demolish a number of lock up a garages.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 11:50 am

The application, which was lodged by the council on November 5 and given the go ahead under delegated powers on Tuesday, November 9, seeks to demolish lock-ups 1 to 6 in Munro Gardens, Laurieston and replace them with parking bays.

The lock up garages are owned by the council and tenants had been able to rent them out and use them, paying the fee every two weeks.

The lock ups in Munro Gardens, Laurieston

