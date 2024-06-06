Demolition of Grangemouth eyesore office block delayed by discovery of asbestos and nesting birds
Back in summer 2021 the council stated it was “moving forward” with plans to demolish the block in Kerse Road and the premises at the entrance to La Porte Precinct in Grangemouth.
That work finally commenced at the start of April and had been forecast to take around 15 weeks to complete.
However, that initial estimate did not take into account the delays experienced by workers on site.
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Our contractors have encountered some issues with asbestos in the building and this is being dealt with. Despite precautionary actions taken beforehand to prevent birds from nesting on the site, we are now having to take advice from specialists about how birds are nesting on the roof and how we can address this.
“We are optimistic this won’t add too much delay to the project which is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.”
In the last few years organisations and businesses have vacated the block so the demolition could then take place.
Grangemouth Citizens Advice Bureau moved to a vacant premises in York Arcade on the corner with York Square, further into the middle of the town centre.
Studio IX tattoo studio also relocated to a much larger premises – the long vacant former Chinese restaurant above York Arcade.
Award-winning La Gondola Fish and Chip Shop was the last business to join the mass exodus and is now firmly established further down La Porte Precinct in the former Portonian Tea Room.
