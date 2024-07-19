Demolition of Falkirk area recreation centre goes ahead without planning application

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk Council has confirmed the former Bo’ness Recreation Centre still has a date with the wrecking ball despite a planning application to demolish the property being withdrawn this week.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The future of the Gauze Road building – affectionately known as the “reccy” – was uncertain when the certificate of lawful use application to demolish the premises, lodged by the council’s head of invest, Paul Kettrick on July 3, was withdrawn on Monday, July 15.

However, the removal of the application does not mean the local authority has changed its mind about the demolition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “An initial planning application for a certificate of lawfulness for the demolition of Bo’ness Recreation Centre was made. It has subsequently been withdrawn following advice from planning officers that there is no statutory requirement for a certificate and therefore the application was not required.

Bo'ness Recreation Centre closed for good on May 3, 2024(Picture: Alan Murray, National World)

“Preparation for the demolition is continuing as programmed and contractors have commenced intrusive surveys as part of this process.”

This news follows members of Save the Bo’ness Reccy group, who are continuing to meet to campaign for better facilities for the town, deciding last week to ditch their bid to pursue a community asset transfer to gain responsibility for running the centre.

They reluctantly agreed to bow out after meeting with Mr Kettrick, who made it clear that plans to spend £3.5 million extending and improving the facilities at Bo’ness Academy would not go ahead while there was any uncertainty over ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the council’s decision to shut the facility back in January, the “reccy” closed its doors for the last time on May 3.

The campaign group set up to save the centre, which included local councillors, was bitterly disappointed when the council made the decision to close the facility.

At the time Councillor Ann Ritchie said: “We’re deflated, but we’re looking now to make sure that what the council is offering is what we need in Bo’ness. We tried our best – I’ve got to thank all of the steering group and Save Bo’ness Reccy members for everything they’ve done.

“They’ve all been brilliant – it just wasn’t to be. The council wasn’t listening to the residents of Bo’ness.”