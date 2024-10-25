Demolition days: Falkirk Council to temporarily close off sections of town's High Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ongoing demolition work at the east end of Falkirk High Street will see temporary footpath closures at the location to allow removal of material safely next month.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure will stretch from the former main entrance of Callendar Square shopping centre off the High Street eastwards to the High Street Bandstand.

This work is scheduled for Saturday, October 26 and will allow the high corner elevation between High Street and Callendar Riggs to be removed safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This work will take place between 8 pm on Saturday and 8 am on Sunday, October 27 to minimise the impact on daytime activity.

The closures will be put in place over the next few days (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Following this, partial closures will begin on Monday, October 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

During these periods, the High Street will remain open to pedestrians, with access granted for deliveries, waste services, and emergency vehicles.

For safety reasons, demolition work will be paused when access is required for these vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To ensure public safety, staff will be positioned at both ends of the closure area to guide pedestrians and manage permitted traffic. The demolition team is taking every precaution to safeguard residents and businesses during this period.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: "The closure is needed to carry out the demolition safely, and we are working with the contractors to keep disruption to a minimum. Local businesses and resident in the vicinity of the work have been contacted directly."

For further updates, residents and businesses can visit the Falkirk BID Office, Falkirk Library, or access information online via Falkirk Council's website .