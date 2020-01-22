Dementia sufferer sings hit single at Falkirk Stadium

Falkirk-born singing sensation Margaret Mackie is evidence there are no age barriers to chart success.

The 83-year-old, who recorded Frank Sinatra’s My Way with carer Jamie Lee Morley, has reached number five in the iTunes hit parade.

And this week she dropped into Falkirk Stadium to perform her charity single for Falkirk Blind Club.

Originally from Falkirk, the Linlithgow pensioner became a viral sensation with a video showing her singing the hit in duet with Jamie Lee Morley at the Northcare Suites Care Home Christmas party where she now lives.

Margaret, who has dementia, struggles to remember one day to the next with her condition but managed to record the single with Jamie, her carer at the Edinburgh care home, last month.

All profits from the single - which costs 79p to download - will be split between Alzheimer’s Society and Dementia UK.

During Tuesday’s visit, the pair were given a tour of the stadium and presented with signed shirts by coaching team Lee Miller and David McCracken.

They then entertained members and guests at the Blind Club’s annual Burns Day lunch in their first public performance since their Christmas video went viral

The Blind Club members gave a £100 donation towards the charity fundraising.

Falkirk FC commercial director Kieran Koszary said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Margaret and Jamie to the Falkirk Stadium in recognition of the fantastic work they are doing to not only raise funds, but also awareness of Alzheimer’s and dementia.”

Brought up in Camelon, Margaret went to Falkirk High School and was married and worked in Falkirk for many years.

To help Margaret and Jamie to No.1 you can download the tune from iTunes, Amazon Music and Google Play.