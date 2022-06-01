Dementia: Scottish Book Trust appeals for funds for Reading is Caring project

The Scottish Book Trust appeal comes as new research commissioned by the charity reveals 75 per cent of Scots are worried about how they might be affected by dementia now or in the future.

The charity runs Reading is Caring, a new programme which provides personalised training on creating shared, sensory reading experiences to support people living with dementia and those caring for someone with dementia.

New research commissioned by the charity shows almost 80 per cent of Scots are worried about losing a meaningful connection with loved ones while over 70 per cent are worried about losing precious memories. Those

Reading for Caring is supporting people with dementia

aged 55 and over were more likely than average to be concerned about losing a sense of identity (72 per cent) and not being able to do the things they love (61 per cent).

Reading is Caring is designed to ease daily challenges by creating special moments of connection, sparking positive memories and relieving stress. It is currently only available in one region of Scotland and the charity is raising funds to reach more people in need of support.

A recent participant, caring for her husband who has dementia, said: “Reading is Caring has made an amazing difference. Even on days when John is feeling less bright, it makes him laugh and smile and he’s much more relaxed."

Marc Lambert, CEO of Scottish Book Trust said: “More and more people in Scotland are living with dementia or caring for someone with dementia. We have seen the huge difference Reading is Caring personalised training makes to daily lives of those affected by dementia and it is equally beneficial to the person living with dementia and the person caring for them. We want to reach more people all over Scotland with our specialised support.”

The training is free to attend and the trust works with people individually who have been trained to help them put into practice what they have learned.