The equipment was installed at the pavilion in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park on Saturday.

Adam Gillies, of Friends of Inchyra Park, said: “We thank Friends of Forth Valley First Responders who supplied and installed the defibrillator – the first of five being installed in Grangemouth.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defibrillator was installed at the weekend