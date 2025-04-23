Defects in ambulance system contributed to death of man in Grangemouth, FAI rules

Graham Anderson died after having a heart attack in an office at CalaChem in May 2020. Pic: Michael Gillen

Defects in the Scottish Ambulance Service’s system of working contributed to a man’s death after he waited almost 90 minutes for an ambulance following a heart attack, a Fatal Accident Inquiry has ruled.

Graham Anderson, 59, died following a heart attack at his Grangemouth workplace, CalaChem, on May 1, 2020.

Mr Anderson, from Stirling, was found by a colleague lying face down in an office at the Earls Road site at around 7.55am that day.

The colleague immediately called for assistance and as was the site’s procedure, gatehouse staff rang 999 and spoke to a handler at the Scottish Ambulance Service’s (SAS) call centre.

The first call was made at 7.57am.

The inquiry, led by Sheriff Keith O’Mahony, heard that Mr Anderson was “ashen” and “clammy” and had pain in his chest and arm, but was still conscious and breathing. On-site first responders gave oxygen and put him in the recovery position.

Five more 999 calls were made to the Scottish Ambulance Service from the CalaChem site, however an ambulance did not arrive on the scene until 9.22am – 85 minutes after the initial call was made.

There was then a further wait while ambulance staff donned PPE before attending to Mr Anderson, who was by this time in cardiac arrest. He was formally pronounced dead an hour later.

In his determination, Sheriff O’Mahony found that there were defects in the ambulance service’s system of working which contributed to Mr Anderson’s death.

The call handler was told that Mr Anderson had been found lying on the floor unconscious but that he had regained consciousness; he was clammy; his breathing was slower, he was being given oxygen; and that he had no history of heart problems. There was no mention of chest or arm pain, and the possibility he may have suffered a heart attack was not raised.

The SAS computer system colour-coded the call as "teal" – the second lowest priority – and it was "triaged as requiring additional triage".

No ambulance was despatched and the callers were advised a clinical advisor would instead call to offer further advice.

The case was referred to an Advanced Paramedic Coordinator (APC) who received calls allocated for triage on a first come, first served basis before being passed to a Remote Advanced Paramedic (RAP) who would then contact the patient.

The APC allocated the case to a RAP but did not follow up with a telephone call as the system anticipates, likely due to the high volume of other tasks they were undertaking.

That meant the RAP was unaware of the case and no-one followed up on Mr Anderson.

When it was passed on, around an hour later after being noticed by a control room manager, the RAP spoke to those with Mr Anderson, the case was flagged as red and an ambulance was despatched.

Following the inquiry, Sheriff O’Mahony identified five recommendations to the SAS. All recommendations, which have been implemented since Mr Anderson’s death, led to considerable changes in the service’s systems of work, including the introduction of a priority queue for triage cases and APCs phoning the RAP before allocating cases for triage.

In his conclusion Sheriff O’Mahony said: "I offer genuine and sincere condolences to the family of Mr Anderson. I recognise how difficult some aspects of the evidence must have been for them. I Commend them for their dignity throughout this process."

The inquiry, which was not mandatory, was held on the orders of the Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain KC, Scotland's chief law officer, who said that she considered Mr Anderson's death had "occurred in circumstances giving rise to serious public concern".

Following the publication of the determination, Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS, said: “The death of Graham Anderson occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry was instructed.

“The sheriff’s determination is detailed and notes reasonable precautions that could have been taken to avoid Mr Anderson’s death.

“The FAI followed a thorough and comprehensive investigation by the Procurator Fiscal who ensured that the full facts and circumstances of Mr Anderson’s death were presented in evidence.”

A spokesperson for SAS said: “This is a tragic case and we would like to apologise again to Mr Anderson’s family.

"An investigation into the circumstances relating to the delay in responding to Mr Anderson was conducted and completed prior to this inquiry, with all actions identified being implemented. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family for their loss.”