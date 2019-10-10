Dedication service for extended Falkirk War Memorial

A dedication service for the new extended war memorial at Dollar Park will take place next month.

The event has been arranged by the Friends of Falkirk War Memorial and will be held at 10am on Sunday, November 3.

This means the cenotaph will be dedicated for the following weekend’s traditional Remembrance Sunday service.

The work was undertaken because the memorial is one of few across the country not to bear the names of those who lost their lives in service of their country.

Two new pillars have been built by Con Bonnar of Falkirk Stone Masons and these will carry four plaques produced by Katrena Hawkins and her team at Quality Masonry of Falkirk.