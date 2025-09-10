Dedication ceremony to be held for Falkirk Workers Memorial

The Falkirk area’s proud part in the Industrial Revolution is also a tale of tragedy. It claimed hundreds of lives as the new strategies of mass production developed.

Life for workers hadn’t previously been easy. But the new developing industries took a heavy toll.

Navvies creating the canals and early railways that crisscrossed the land, in the mines and pits that provided the power, the workers in the dozens of foundries whose ovens lit the skies across the area, were at the heart of hundreds of tragedies.

A long-awaited event will take place later this month marking the creation of a permanent memorial to all those who lost their lives in those days.

A dedication ceremony for the Workers Memorial Stone in Bellsmeadow is set to take place next week. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

It will also allow tribute to be made to everyone who, in the intervening years up till today, and despite continuing efforts to improve safety, paid the ultimate price.

The new monument, sitting at the top of Bellsmeadow, next to Callendar Road and sited between Bellevue Street and Bellsmeadow Road, is part of an ongoing project. It bears the motto of International Workers Memorial Day – Remember the Dead. Fight for the Living – and will be the scene of the annual celebration and laying of wreaths at that event each April.

Instigated by Falkirk Trades Union Council, a forum for branches of STUC-affiliated unions in the Falkirk Council area, its creation wouldn’t have been possible without vital input by Falkirk Council, Forth Valley College and Historic Environment Scotland.

Initially designed by Karolina Surmacz, then studying architecture in Glasgow and on secondment with Falkirk architect Tommy Thomson and now a chartered architect based in Falkirk and going from success to success, work was done by engineering students at the college and apprentice masons at Historic Environment Scotland.

Originally intended for a site at the top of Lint Riggs a series of problems forced things back to the drawing board more than once until the current positioning was chosen.

A dedication event will take place at the monument on Saturday, September 20, at noon.

Opening with music from the Unite the Union Kinneil Brass Band it will feature speeches from Provost Robert Bissett and Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank. Scott Donohoe, chairman of the charity Scottish Hazards, which campaigns for improvements to current health and safety legislation, will talk of action currently needed. Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress, will give the principal address.

Mark Paterson, Falkirk Trades Union Council chair, said: “While this is a trade union- initiated event and we hope for a large turnout of local members and officials, we also invite anyone who has been affected in any way by a work-related death to come and join us.

“We are investigating ways that will allow us to build a book of remembrance, recording local victims of industrial accidents over the years and allowing us to make sure their passing is remembered in an appropriate way.

“It is important that we all recognise the importance of health and safety and this is just part of our campaigning to ensure workers’ lives around the globe are properly protected.”