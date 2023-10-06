News you can trust since 1845
Decision taken on plan to convert historic Stenhousemuir business building

An application had been lodged with Falkirk Council seeking to change the use of a former kindergarten in the Stenhousemuir area.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Oct 2023, 08:57 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 08:57 BST
Lunar Star Properties was seeking to alter Carrongrange House, Carrongrange Avenue, Stenhousemuir, from a class 4 business premises to a class 2 – financial, professional and other services – premises.

The application was granted permission by planning officers on Thursday, October 5.

The property, built in 1895, has served as a teacher training, a business HQ and a kindergarten in the past.

