Decision reached on plans to turn former Falkirk Council one stop shop into a place of worship
A planning application has been lodged with the local authority to change the use of a former council building into a place of worship.
By James Trimble
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 09:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The proposal from Oluwaseun Onatoye was lodged on August 15, looking to convert the premises – formerly a Falkirk Council one stop shop – at 256 Main Street, Camelon.
Planners gave the green light on Friday, September 29.
Counter services in the Camelon premises were axed in Devember 2017 and replaced by a Central Advice Hub. The premises has remained vacant since then.