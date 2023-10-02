News you can trust since 1845
Decision reached on plans to turn former Falkirk Council one stop shop into a place of worship

A planning application has been lodged with the local authority to change the use of a former council building into a place of worship.
By James Trimble
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 09:03 BST
The proposal from Oluwaseun Onatoye was lodged on August 15, looking to convert the premises – formerly a Falkirk Council one stop shop – at 256 Main Street, Camelon.

Planners gave the green light on Friday, September 29.

Counter services in the Camelon premises were axed in Devember 2017 and replaced by a Central Advice Hub. The premises has remained vacant since then.

