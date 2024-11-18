Decision reached on plans to bring new hotel to Grangemouth town centre
Caledonia Falkirk Limited lodged the most recent application with Falkirk Council on October 14 to change the use of the office on the first floor of Royal Bank Chambers, 4 to 10 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, to create a hotel.
Planning officers gave the go ahead on Friday, November 15.
The online planning documents state the building is accessed from two existing ground floor doors off La Porte Precinct and the proposed hotel would have 13 bedrooms with shared bathroom facilities
No changes to the exterior of the building are proposed.
Last month the firm lodged plans to transform the same first floor office into two “houses of multiple occupancy” – however, it withdrew those plans on October 11 stating it had been lodge in error.
