Decision over Falkirk's £140 million future growth deal now rests in the hands of elected officials

At a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive on Tuesday, March 5, councillors will be asked to approve the submission of the full Falkirk Growth Deal document – a comprehensive plan that lays out how the council will manage and deliver the 10 projects and the Greener Grangemouth programme that make up the deal.

Funded projects include the new Falkirk Town Hall, the creation of Scotland’s Canal Centre at Lock 16, a new Art Park for the area, an upgraded Rail and Transport Hub at Falkirk Grahamston along with a Green Cycle and Pedestrian Network.

Director of place services Malcolm Bennie said: "The Falkirk Growth Deal is a commitment by Falkirk Council, and the Scottish and UK Governments to both economic revitalisation, a greener future and the well being of our local communities.

The £140 million growth deal will bring a boost to the Falkirk area (Picture: Submitted)

"It’s an exciting new chapter in Falkirk’s story, highlighting the power of collaboration between central and local government, higher education, the public sector and business to deliver a shared vision for a brighter future for all.

“The project promises to bring new high-tech and green industry to the area, create an improved transport network, open up training opportunities for young people to launch rewarding careers, regenerate our canals, support the renewal of Falkirk Town Centre, and ensure Grangemouth and its community sees the benefits of supporting one of Scotland’s most important industrial zones.”

The deal includes a Skills Transition Centre at Forth Valley College, to teach the skills needed for moving to Net Zero, the transformation of unused land into sites ready to support industrial growth, a new sustainable manufacturing campus to support modern biotechnology and advanced uses for carbon dioxide.

If agreed by councillors, the deal document will be submitted to the UK and Scottish Governments, with the council anticipating all parties will sign the final agreement by the end of June.

That would allow projects to get underway and start to release £80 million worth of government capital funding needed to deliver the deal, together with £12 million revenue funding for Greener Grangemouth.