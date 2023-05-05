News you can trust since 1845
Decision made on plans to create a self service dog washing facility at the home of the Falkirk Kelpies

Council planners have made their decision on an application to create a facility where visitors to the Helix Park can wash their dogs themselves.

By James Trimble
Published 5th May 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:59 BST

Carr-Inglis Ltd lodged the application on Wednesday, March 29, looking for permission to install a “self service dog washing facility” at the Plaza Cafe in the popular tourist attraction, which is home to the world famous Kelpie sculptures.

The application was given the go ahead by planning officers acting under delegated powers on Friday, May 5.

The plans were looking for permission to site the facility in Helix Park - home of the world famous KelpiesThe plans were looking for permission to site the facility in Helix Park - home of the world famous Kelpies
