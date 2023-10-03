News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2

Decision made on new fuel station for Falkirk area superstore depot

Asda had applied to the local authority for permission to construct fuelling stations at its distribution depot site in Grangemouth and now – almost 11 months later – a decision has been taken on the development.
By James Trimble
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The supermarket giant lodged an application with Falkirk Council on December 19 last year to construct a vehicle fuelling station, including installation of fuel tanks and associated development, at its distribution depot in Earls Road.

Permission was granted by planning officers acting under delegated powers on Monday, October 2.

Related topics:ASDAFalkirkGrangemouthFalkirk Council