Decision made on new fuel station for Falkirk area superstore depot
Asda had applied to the local authority for permission to construct fuelling stations at its distribution depot site in Grangemouth and now – almost 11 months later – a decision has been taken on the development.
The supermarket giant lodged an application with Falkirk Council on December 19 last year to construct a vehicle fuelling station, including installation of fuel tanks and associated development, at its distribution depot in Earls Road.
Permission was granted by planning officers acting under delegated powers on Monday, October 2.