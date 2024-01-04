Debt busters: Falkirk Council ready, willing and able to help people fight their financial problems
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “This time of year can be hard for many people financially. If you're worried about debt or are struggling to manage your money, we can help.
"Last year over 1000 people in the Falkirk Council area got help from local money advice services. We have our own Debt Advice Team and can give you help and
advice on all types of debt including rent and mortgage arrears, council tax, personal loans, hire purchase agreements, credit cards, store cards, payday loans,
catalogues and fuel bills.”
Trained staff can provide free, confidential and impartial advice to help people deal with their debts, arrive at a personal budget and help them understand what the people and organisations they owe money to, known as creditors, can and cannot do to recover it.
Visit the website for more information.