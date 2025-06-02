Death of well-known Grangemouth and Falkirk florist Ann Baff, aged 96.

A woman whose beautiful floral displays graced occasions across the district for decades has died, aged 96.

Anne Baff eventually ran two florists shop, her first in Grangemouth and a second in Falkirk, where she provided everything from wedding bouquets to floral tributes, as well as a vast array of flowers for important events in peoples’ lives.

She had no formal training just what her family described as “natural flare” – and her thousands of customers over the years agreed.

Born Annie Thomson Maitland born on December 15, 1928 at Mossside Farm, Bannockburn, she was the eldest of the seven children of ploughman John Maitland and his wife Helen.

Anne Baff at work in her flower shop. Pic: Contributed

The family stayed at Quarter Farm, Denny in Annie’s early years before eventually moving to Wholequarter Farm, Redding.

At that time her father was an agricultural contractor and started his own flower nursery.

On leaving school, some of Annie’s first employment was at Newtons Butchers in Brightons and then Dillons clothes shop on Falkirk’s High Street.

She also helped out at Stevenson’s Flowers and Florists at Torwood.

Anne Baff provided floral bouquets and tributes for so many occasions over the decades. Pics: Contributed

Annie later told her family of the day her father ordered wreaths and she told him “I can do better than that”. From that moment her flower business began operating from the family’s farm.

In 1945 she met Thomas Baff who was recovering from war injuries in Larbert and the couple married in December 1946.

They had three boys, John, William and Maitland.

Her ambition of having her own shop became a reality when she bought her first premises in Station Road, Grangemouth in 1958 and worked alongside her husband.

Anne and her family meet Hungarian refugees Barbara and Tibor who lived with them for three years. Pic: Contributed

Annie was well known for never saying no to customer’s requests – always going that extra mile to do what she could.

This is perfectly illustrated by her being contacted in 1960 to make a wreath shaped like a fire chief’s helmet following the Cheapside fire in Glasgow where 14 fire service and five salvage corp personnel were killed.

A happier task was to make a Clydesdale horse from flowers for an exhibition in Glasgow’s Kelvin Hall.

She was known for her impressive window displays in the shop over the years, including one occasion when a floral ship was created.

But the couple always found time to help others and following the Russian invasion of Hungary they took Hungarian refugees into their home with Barbara and Tibor living with them for around three years.

Sadly in 1966 Thomas tragically died in a car crash, aged only 46.

But their was little time for Annie to grief as she had to keep working to support her three young songs.

However, she was later to find happiness with second husband Harry, whom she married in 1968.

In the early 1970s she bought her second shop, this time in Falkirk. It was across the road from the current location in Kerse Lane which she moved to in the 1980s.

She had approximately 12 staff over the years, passing on her skills by training them to become florists.

In 1989 Annie decided to retire, selling the Grangemouth shop but keeping the Falkirk premises which she rented out and it still bears her name above the door.

In May 1990 Harry died and shortly afterwards she came out of retirement to teach floristry at college in Edinburgh.

Despite her busy working life, Annie always made time for others: she was an active member of her church, a lunch club and the Pen group for adults with learning disabilities, as well as helping out with many other voluntary organisations.

She also loved to travel, visiting Singapore, Hong Kong, Egypt, Germany, Italy, Spain, USA, Hawaii, China, Russia, Brazil, and many other places.

Annie lived in her home in Polmont until January 2024 then spent the last year of her life being well cared for in Ivybank House nursing home.

Looking back she told family: “I’ve had a good life, a good kick of the ball and I’ve no regrets.”

Annie died on May 19 and is survived by sons, John and Maitland. Sadly, William died in 2009.

She also has six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Annie’s funeral will be held this Friday, June 6 at Redding and Westquarter church at noon then on to Old Grandsable cemetery at 1pm for the commital.