Death of popular Falkirk retailer Sharon Brown

Sharon Brown ran the ladies’ clothing store Marie Brown’s in the Howgate Centre for the last two years having previously operated for a number of years in Callendar Square.

After a lengthy spell in hospital she passed away on Sunday with her family at her bedside.

The shock news was revealed in a Facebook post which said: “Dear all, it’s with a great sadness that we are writing this today, but for all those who knew and loved Sharon Brown, we regret to inform you that Sharon sadly passed away surrounded by her family peacefully on Sunday, March 27.

Sharon Brown of Marie Brown's

“We know Sharon genuinely loved all her friends and customers, and appreciated your support and the conversations she had with you all.

“At this time, funeral arrangements are being made and we will update in the comings days.”

A spokesperson for the Howgate said: “We are are devastated to hear Sharon Brown, the owner of Marie's Boutique in the centre sadly passed away. Sharon was adored by her customers, our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”

The team at Falkirk Delivers also posted on social media: “We were saddened to hear that Sharon Brown, beloved owner of Marie's Boutique in The Howgate, passed away peacefully.

“We've already received a huge outpouring of grief and sadness from Falkirk's business community.

"The loss has been devastating for Sharon’s family, colleagues, friends and customers as we've lost an important member of our town centre family.

“Falkirk Delivers shares their condolences with the family and our team offer our support in anything they need.”

