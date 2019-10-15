Death of co-founder of Maggie’s Forth Valley centre

The co-founder of the charity Maggie’s has died at the age of 80

Architectural historian Charles Jencks passed away on Sunday at his home in London.

In March 2017 he spoke at the opening of the Maggie’s Forth Valley cancer caring centre in Larbert.

It was the latest centre which he and his late wife Maggie Jencks had envisaged to help people with cancer live positively with their condition.

In May 1993, Maggie Keswick Jencks was told that her breast cancer had returned and was given two to three months to live.

She joined an advanced chemotherapy trial and lived for another 18 months.

During that time, she and Charles worked closely with her medical team, which included oncology nurse, Laura Lee, now Maggie’s chief executive, to develop a new approach to cancer care.

In order to live more positively with cancer, Maggie and Charles believed you needed information that would allow you to be an informed participant in your medical treatment, stress-reducing strategies, psychological support and the opportunity to meet other people in similar circumstances in a relaxed domestic atmosphere.

Maggie’s chief executive Dame Laura Lee said: “It’s very hard to come to terms with Charles not being here as he has been such a pivotal part in developing Maggie’s vision for a different type of cancer care and turning that vision into a reality.

“Over the last 23 years his passion, drive and imagination meant that leading architects from across the world came to build these extraordinary centres; places which have benefitted thousands of people with cancer both in the UK and abroad.

“I know Charles will be remembered for his many talents, but for me personally his legacy lies in the contribution he has made to ensuring people living with cancer, and those close to them, have the best possible support.

“Maggie’s would not be the organisation it is today without his tenacity, dedication and charisma. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family.”