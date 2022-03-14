Deadline for entries for the Falkirk Tapestry project extended

Some of the team behind The Falkirk Tapestry project, from left, Jamie McGinley; Kirstie Harding; Safa Saddiq; Ellie Kirk and Louise Robertson. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Locals were encouraged to make 10cm by 10cm craft squares which could be stitched together to create a larger piece of work representing everyone involved – the Falkirk Tapestry.

The initial deadline set for completion of these squares was March 7, however the team of young people behind the project have now extended this deadline and will accept squares handed in to their collection points until Friday, March 18.

The S6 pupils from Braes and Graeme high schools say they have been impressed with the level of creativity that has been shown by local people so far.

The Falkirk Tapestry project has seen people asked to create a 10cm by 10cm square in any way they like – such as sewing, knitting, crochet – with the designs being as simple or as complex as participants choose.

The project is the idea of seven teenagers – Louise Robertson, Ellie Kirk, Safa Saddiq, Layla Curran, Jack Hague, Jamie McGinley and Kirstie Harding – as part of their Mark Scott Leadership for Life Award.

They aim to bring the community together through the creation of these smaller pieces which will form one bigger piece of work, something they feel is especially important after the pandemic of the last two years.

Finished squares can be dropped off at Bob and Berts coffee shop in Falkirk High Street, the Arnotdale Cafe in the town’s Dollar Park and Sewing and Craft Rooms in Redding Road, Falkirk.

The new deadline is Friday, March 18.

