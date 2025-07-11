Deacons Court members toast their 50th anniversary at Royal Garden Party

It’s been a momentous first year for Linlithgow Deacons Court Provost Derek Green.

For Derek took the helm in the year the Deacons celebrated their 50th anniversary of taking over organising the ancient tradition from the town council.

On Marches Day on Tuesday, June 17, the golden anniversary was celebrated in style with the full regiment of The Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS) taking part, including a salute to Major General Bob Bruce, governor of Edinburgh Castle.

Lord Lieutenant of West Lothian Moira Niven was among the guests who witnessed the event.

For Deacons Court members and their partners, the Royal Garden Party was a chance to let their hair down. (Pics: Martin Brown)

She also played a part in ensuring members of the Deacons Court were able to continue celebrating their 50th anniversary year in style this month.

At least once during a Provost’s three year term, they and their partner are invited to the annual Royal Garden Party.

However, this year, thanks to Moira’s support, several members from the Deacons Court were able to attend the event at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday, July 1.

Provost Derek Green and his wife Ann were accompanied by senior bailie Lee Frickleton and his wife Jane; middle bailie William Calder and his mum Janet; junior bailie Margaret Johnston and her husband Gary and Baron Bailie Martin Brown and his wife Lesley.

Also in attendance were court clerk Catriona Grant and her husband Alan and town crier Davie Duncan and his wife Sandra.

Derek said: “We were delighted the Lord Lieutenant was able to accommodate several invites for the Deacons Court this year.

“It was a great way to end our two week civic celebrations and to mark the Deacons Court’s 50th anniversary.

“Once again we were lucky with the weather; we got a great day for it and we were all able to relax and let our hair down after a very busy few weeks.

The partygoers moved from one Palace to another for their big day out!

“To be able to celebrate the anniversary with fellow Deacons at the Royal Garden Party was the icing on the cake.”

Hosted by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, the Princess Royal was also in attendance. The Deacons didn’t speak to the Royals but had a great day nonetheless.