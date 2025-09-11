Days of delays and detours to hit Stenhousemuir area roads in September

Certain stretches of road in the Stenhousemuir and Larbert area will be closed over the next few days and weeks.

Bogend Road, Stenhousemuir, from a point adjacent to Blairs Farm in an easterly direction stretching for around 150 metres will be closed from September 15 until October 17 for bridge repairs.

The alternative route is Bogend Road – McIntyre Avenue – A88 – A9 – Bogend Road and vice versa.

Larbert’s McLachlan Street, from its junction with the B905 to its junction with James Street, will be closed from September 15 until September 29 for drainage works.

A number of road closures will be put in place in the Stenhousemuir/Larbert area this month (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)

The alternative route is McLachlan Street – Valeview – Muirfield Road – Main Street – Kirk Avenue and vice versa.

A 25 metre stretch of Adam Crescent, in Stenhousemuir, from street address number 27 in an easterly direction, will be closed from September 17 until September 26 for Scottish Water works. No alternative route available, but local access will be maintained as far as practically possible.

