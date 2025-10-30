Day to remember for parking restrictions in Falkirk area

November 5 is not just Guy Fawkes Night it is also the date when motorists will not be able to park on a local street while ironworks – not fireworks – are repaired.

Falkirk Council has made an order, under section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, to temporarily prohibit waiting in Stirling Road, Camelon, from a point adjacent to Nailer Road junction in all directions on both sides for 50 metres.

The band will be enforced from 9.30am to 6pm on Wednesday, November 5.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.