Day to remember for parking restrictions in Falkirk area
November 5 is not just Guy Fawkes Night it is also the date when motorists will not be able to park on a local street while ironworks – not fireworks – are repaired.
Falkirk Council has made an order, under section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, to temporarily prohibit waiting in Stirling Road, Camelon, from a point adjacent to Nailer Road junction in all directions on both sides for 50 metres.
The band will be enforced from 9.30am to 6pm on Wednesday, November 5.