Day of job opportunities in Falkirk
The DWP is holding a jobs fair in Falkirk to give job seekers a chance to meet with potential employers.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 8:27 am
The event takes place at Falkirk job centre, in Wellside Place, on Saturday, October 2, running from 10am to 4pm.
A DWP spokesperson said: “The event aims to highlight the many exciting roles available with both Kickstart and non Kickstart employers and to link our customers into these opportunities on the day.”
Those currently claiming Universal Credit can ask their work coach to book you a space.