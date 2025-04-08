Day of celebrations to mark 35 years of Falkirk's Howgate Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s party time at a Falkirk shopping centre this weekend as it marks 35 years of serving the community.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And everyone’s invited to come along and join in with the celebrations at The Howgate Shopping Centre on Saturday.

A day of activities are planned from 9am to 4pm with something for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the chance to visit the centre’s regular retailers, there’s also a chance to browse some special stalls as the centre hosts both the Howgate Craft Market and the Blackheart Market.

The Howgate Shopping Centre is turning 35 after it opened on April 14, 1990. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The Blackheart Market will bring dark, gothic and alternative vibes to the centre and is one not to be missed if you’re a fan of all things horror, gothic and unique.

Traders from the centre’s regular craft market will also be back on Saturday including Sweet Fusions, Teeny Tots Crochet, Sazs Delights, Personalised Product Solutions, Furry Bairns, Natural Dog Treats ltd, Amandas Zen Den, Wax melts by Luke, aml jewellery designs, Ellie’s Aromas, Just BAKED, Cheeky Wee Sew & Sews, By Odorem, Firefly Fantasy Gifts and G.A Handcrafts Baking & Savouries.

Special guest Alex Totten will be cutting the birthday cake at 10.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ukey Hooky ukulele band will be entertaining the crowds with performances planned for 11am, 12.30pm and 2.15pm.

There will also be pop-up performances throughout the day from local groups including the young performers from Project Theatre and the Treubh Dannsa dance group, who combine …

Alasdair Irving, Centre Manager for Gatehouse Property Management said: "We are immensely privileged to be part of the Howgate's 35th birthday celebrations.

"The Howgate has been the beating heart of Falkirk town centre since 1990, thanks to the people of Falkirk, and surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Howgate has outlived Callendar Square and will continue to function as a shopping centre well into the future.

“We invite all the people of Falkirk, and the surrounding areas, to the centre on Saturday, April 12 to celebrate this milestone."

The Howgate officially opened its doors to visitors on April 14, 1990 and has been continuing to welcome shoppers ever since.

On its opening date, only ten stores were open for business including Marks & Spencer and Woolworths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retailers were among some of the large national chains to have a presence in the shopping centre over the years. Others included the likes of HMV, Boots, Superdrug, Clintons, Debenhams, Etam, H Samuel, Internationale, New Look, Wilkos and Dorothy Perkins.

The Howgate was also well known for the InShops, which later became ‘The Market at the Mall’, featuring a maze of small independent retailers with market type stalls. The space was later converted into the Debenhams store.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.