Day at the Dobbie: Seven top turns take to the stage for night of live sound in Larbert
Entitled Day at the Dobbie, the event runs from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday, October 5 at the Main Street, Larbert venue and features sets from Danko, The Media Whores, Jasmin Jet, The Band of Brothers, Lonely Tourist, Motopia and Frankly, the Smiths.
Organiser Rikki Toner said: “We understand the difficulties posed by increased supplier costs and reduced ticket sales. However, we're determined to deliver a
fantastic event at an affordable price for music enthusiasts.
"This includes local talent like headliners Danko, alt-punk sensation The Media Whores, singer-songwriter Jasmin Jet, and the debut performance of The Band of Brothers.”
The event will also feature a vintage vinyl stall hosted by Silver Machine Records.
Tickets for this exciting event are available at Silver Machine Records on Falkirk High Street or visit the website.
