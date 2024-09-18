Day at the Dobbie: Seven top turns take to the stage for night of live sound in Larbert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team behind the popular Shuffle Down Festival are back at the famous Dobbie Hall with some great acts to warm things up as winter approaches.

Entitled Day at the Dobbie, the event runs from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday, October 5 at the Main Street, Larbert venue and features sets from Danko, The Media Whores, Jasmin Jet, The Band of Brothers, Lonely Tourist, Motopia and Frankly, the Smiths.

Organiser Rikki Toner said: “We understand the difficulties posed by increased supplier costs and reduced ticket sales. However, we're determined to deliver a

fantastic event at an affordable price for music enthusiasts.

Jasmin Jet joins Motopia and Danko on stage at the Dobbie Hall next month (Picture: Submitted)

"This includes local talent like headliners Danko, alt-punk sensation The Media Whores, singer-songwriter Jasmin Jet, and the debut performance of The Band of Brothers.”

The event will also feature a vintage vinyl stall hosted by Silver Machine Records.

Tickets for this exciting event are available at Silver Machine Records on Falkirk High Street or visit the website.