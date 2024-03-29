Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For she is doing a fundraising challenge for Bo’ness Car 4U to complete 10,000 steps every day in March.

Her effort is all the more remarkable as Dawn was diagnosed with breast cancer in December, which has been successfully treated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to family and friends from all over West Lothian, including the Xcite gyms in Linlithgow and Broxburn where Dawn takes classes every week day, she’s already raised £1170.

Irene Gray (left) and Dawn Doran have been overwhelmed by the amount pledged by family and friends for Bo'ness Car 4U.

With only a few days left to go, she’s sharing her story to raise awareness and, perhaps, a little more cash too.

Run by volunteers, Bo’ness Car 4U provides a free transport service for those registered with local GPs who are undergoing investigation for cancer treatment. To date, the charity has clocked up nearly 30,000 miles.

Dawn and her husband John lived on a farm near Edinburgh, where they brought up their daughter Eilidh (29), for 30 years. The house was tied to John’s job with Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture, while Dawn worked in admin at Heriot Watt University for 27 years until she took early retirement in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning for the future, the couple bought Dawn’s sister Grace’s house in Bo’ness in 2011 and moved to the town when John (68) retired two and a half years ago.

Following a screening in November last year, Dawn had a biospy and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Luckily, it was caught early; she had a lumpectomy in January which showed the cancer had not spread to her lymph nodes. In April, Dawn will have five sessions of preventative radiotherapy and will receive hormone treatment for five years.

She said: “One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. It’s a bit like a lottery – it could be you and this time it was. I feel lucky to have got to this stage in pretty good health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following her lumpectomy, Dawn decided she wanted to give back. Eighteen months ago, she joined the Stitch Matters group in Linlithgow, where she met Bo’ness Car 4U secretary Irene Gray.

Having experienced how long it took to get to and from the Beatson, her chosen charity was an easy choice.

Dawn added: “I told Irene I might only make £50 or so. I can’t believe I’ve raised £1170 and can’t thank everyone enough – it’s overwhelming.

“Some days, the 10,000 steps have been easier than others but people have been so generous – I have to do it. I’ve clocked up 160 miles so far and hope to get to 200 miles by the end of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll celebrate my 65th birthday on Friday – but I’ll be getting my steps in first!”

Dawn’s effort has been a huge bonus to the Bo’ness Car 4U volunteers.

Publicity officer Val Ferguson said: “It is people like Dawn who enable us to continue this service for people in Bo’ness, Blackness and Philpstoun. We depend heavily on donations and we’re so grateful for that support.”

To support Dawn and the charity, donations can be made to Boness Car4U SCIO, sort code 08 92 99 and account number 65983706.