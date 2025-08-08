David Duncan is retiring as Linlithgow Town Crier after 32 years

When Town Crier Francie Meenan hurt his back in 1993, he asked fellow Deacon David Duncan to stand in for him at that year’s Marches.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For that year, David was the ‘unofficial’ Town Crier.

However, it’s a post he has since officially filled from 1994 – including the unofficial year, that’s an incredible 32 years – securing David the title of the longest serving Town Crier in the country.

With the 50th anniversary of the Deacons Court celebrated in style on June 17 this year, he proudly took his place on the stage as Major General Bob Bruce took the salute from the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 32 years in post, David Duncan is retiring as Town Crier.

What a lot of people didn’t know was that David was planning to pass on the Town Crier’s scroll at the Deacons AGM in November.

It was a tough decision but with the self-employed joiner – who has run his own business, D Duncan Joinery since 1986 – planning to retire next year, he feels the time is now right to pass on the scroll too.

He said: “I wasn’t going to say anything until the AGM but I was sitting with the guys from the flutes and drum after the Cryin’ of the Marches and I told them it was going to be my last year.

“I’d thought about it and didn’t want to spring it on them – I’ve known some of them for all the years I’ve been in post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retiring on a high note, David was on hand to see the salute at the Cross. (Pics: Michael Gillen and Martin Brown)

“It was quite an emotional day because I knew it was going to be my last.

“It’s been a huge privilege and honour to be the Town Crier for 32 years and I’ve loved every minute of it but I think it’s now time to hand the scroll over and let someone else have a wee shot.”

While David has become synonymous with Linlithgow Marches, he was, in fact, born in Dufftown.

The Duncan family moved from Auchintoul to Linlithgow when dad Jim was appointed assistant manager at St Magdalene Distillery, while mum Betty looked after their two boys, David and Michael.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David leading Linlithgow Reed Band at this year's Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Gala Day, his last in post.

David was aged just eight at the time but has called the town home ever since, being educated at Linlithgow Primary and the Academy.

He went on to serve his joinery and carpentry apprenticeship with John Laing Construction, qualifying four years later from Bathgate College.

He later worked with Peter Cox Preservation in Edinburgh before setting up his own business in Linlithgow in 1986.

David’s association with Lithgae Lore saw him installed as a Deacon in 1988; he was co-opted onto the court for two years before being elected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David and Sandra at Royal Garden Party.

When Francie approached him to stand in as Town Crier, he wasn’t sure he’d be able to carry it off.

“Francie worked on me for a wee while,” he recalled, “I was worried my voice wouldn’t be loud enough. Then I thought, ‘ach, maybe I can do it’ – and that was it!

“I was really nervous the very first time I did the proclamation but as soon as I started it was okay. I still get the butterflies even now but it’s brilliant – you’re surrounded by friends.”

The duties have increased somewhat over the years, with the Town Crier present at the installations, the gala day, advent fayre and Deacons Burns Supper, among other events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While David has taken it all in his stride, and will remain a Deacons Court member, he’s looking forward to enjoying next year’s events with his wife Sandra.

The couple have three children – Cheryl, Alison and Alan – and five grandchildren whom they hope to spend more time with.

“It’s been lovely to end on such a high note this year, with the Deacons 50th anniversary,” he said.

“It was incredible standing at the Cross as Bob Bruce took the salute from the Royal Regiment of Scotland and emotional too as I knew it was going to be my last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sandra and I were also invited to the Royal Garden Party; we never expected to attend an event with the King and Queen Consort and Princess Anne. It was a brilliant way to celebrate my last year in post and it’s something Sandra and I will never forget.”

It remains to be seen who will be appointed to fill David’s shoes but he’s more than happy to help the new scroll-holder, should they need advice.

Having served 12 Provosts, three Baron Bailies and four clerks of court, he knows more than most about the Deacons Court!

“It would be really difficult to pick out highlights,” he said, “but it was nice to see the Court moving with the times, appointing its first female Provost, halberdier and clerk of court. Maybe we’ll see a woman as Town Crier now too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I’m the only elected Town Crier in Scotland, as well as the longest serving – it doesn’t feel like 32 years though. It’s flown in.”

Incredibly, despite more than three decades in the role, David has only had three new uniforms.

He added: “I’ve looked after them well but the velvet wears after a wee while! The buttons are the original ones though – they get moved from one coat to another.”

Provost Derek Green is delighted David is planning to continue as a member of the Deacons Court.

He added: “David is a really genuine guy and a tough act to follow but he’s earned his rest! It’s a big commitment but he’s done the Deacons and the town proud.”