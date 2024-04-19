Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Levin proved that age was just a number by taking on his Walkie-Talkie challenge along the John Muir Way.

Leaving his home at Bield’s Dean Court development on Sunday, March 31, he was determined to make it every step of the way and he did just that … returning home, tired but elated, on Tuesday, April 9.

And he was even more delighted when he learned that his efforts had also raised £2316 for a cause very close to his heart.

David was inspired by Chiara to take on the challenge.

David was inpsired to take on the incredible challenge by his Grangemouth golfing buddy Harry Petersen, whose 13-year-old granddaughter Chiara Fox was diagnosed with a rare life-limiting condition as a baby.

Chiara, who also lives in Grangemouth, was diagnosed with the rare condition MPS1 H (Hurlers) at eight months old and has undergone extensive medical procedures, including two bone marrow transplants, bilateral hip reconstruction and two spinal fusion surgeries.

She and her family have enjoyed holidays provided by Scottish charity Calum’s Cabin so David took on the trek to raise awareness of Chiara’s condition, as well as money for the charity.

To complete the epic trek, David walked an average of eight miles each day over the course of 10 days with his adventure taking him from Bo’ness to Longniddry and back again.

David Levin (81) had lots of support along the way, not least from (l-r) Michelle and Chiara with their friend Sam and Caroline and Duncan Spiers.

Of his incredible adventure, he said: “There have been a few tough days but quitting was never an option.

“Perhaps others will think, ‘Well if that old guy can do it, why can’t I?’, and take the first step – the hardest of all.

“I love to chat. I believe it’s an essential component of a healthy life and I’ve had a great time walking under Chiara’s banner for Calum’s Cabin and chatting to lots of people along the way.”

David was joined by local residents, Bield staff, Chiara and her family, as well as friends, including former professional footballer turned GP, Kenny Deuchar, also known as Dr. Goals.

David received a warm welcome at various venues, here at Seeds for the Soul.

Local restaurants and cafés along the route kindly provided David with free lunches and hot drinks to keep his spirits high.

And Bield staff, who helped create a manageable walking route along the John Muir Way, also ensured David was well rested by hosting him at Bield properties along the route.

Originally from Merseyside, David moved to Bo’ness in 2019 and is an avid golfer and lifelong sportsman.

He added: “Like many my age, I have a few health problems but nothing like Chiara faces. I couldn’t have asked for greater motivation.”

Hats off to David for completing trek!

While David is delighted to have completed his charity trek, there are many others who are also grateful for his support.

Chiara’s mum Michelle Petersen said: “We were able to join David at the start and end of his walk. It was great to see him complete the challenge.

“Chiara is an inspiration to everyone she meets; we were thrilled David chose to raise awareness of her condition and money for Calum’s Cabin.”

Calum’s Cabin provides respite for children like Chiara with serious illnesses. The charity was inspired by Calum Spiers who sadly passed away from an inoperable brain tumour in 2007.

His parents Duncan and Caroline and twin sister, Jenna, founded the charity in his memory, to help other families facing similar situations.

The charity provides free holiday accommodation for families on the Isle of Bute, east coast and Ayrshire. They also offer “home from home” flats in Glasgow when families with children suffering from cancer have to relocate for intensive treatments and clinical trials.

Caroline said: “We are honoured that David chose to walk for us. The money he has raised will go towards supporting families to enjoy a stress-free break.

“Many families who have children with cancer are required to travel from all over Scotland to Glasgow’s primary treatment centres for specialist care.

“The mounting cost of travel and accommodation is often a huge burden for families, adding even more worry to their lives.

“That’s why we love to hear of the memories made by families who have stayed with us.”

Throughout his journey, David kept a daily blog to keep family and friends up to date with his whereabouts and how he was getting on.

His fellow Dean Court residents and the Bield staff in Bo’ness were among those who tuned in daily.

Tracey Howatt, Bield’s customer experience director, said: “Everyone at Bield is so proud of David for completing this incredible challenge and it’s been great to hear from the team that have joined him.

“David has been a true inspiration and hopefully he can now enjoy a well-deserved rest!”

To find out more about David’s 81-mile journey, read his blog at www.bield.co.uk/blogs.